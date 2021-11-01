The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $633,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

