The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear has also secured a leadership position in electric mobility through developing tires that will help them transform its portfolio to more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Further, Goodyear regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive in the market. The company is on track with restructuring efforts in the United States and Germany that are expected to boost prospects. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of GT stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.