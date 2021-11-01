The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of The Gorman-Rupp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.