The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.