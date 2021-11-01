The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,391,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 425.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 135.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.