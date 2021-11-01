The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. The Middleby makes up about 1.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.02% of The Middleby worth $194,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter worth $55,938,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.53. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.72.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.