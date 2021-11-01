The RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The RealReal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of The RealReal worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.