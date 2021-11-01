The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The Westaim had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 265.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

