The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 5,902,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,403. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

