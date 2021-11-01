TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MVEN opened at $0.49 on Monday. TheMaven has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

