Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

