Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,972.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $33,308.11 and $163,972.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

