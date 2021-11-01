Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Achieves $9.20 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.