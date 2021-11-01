Tierion (TNT) Hits Market Cap of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

