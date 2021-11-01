Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $278.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003476 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007370 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

