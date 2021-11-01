TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.56 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million.

TSE X opened at C$133.99 on Monday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.57.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

