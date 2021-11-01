TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $141,414.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,055.67 or 1.00253485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041787 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00738974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

