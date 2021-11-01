Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

