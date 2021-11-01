TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,164 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -344.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
