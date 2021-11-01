TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,164 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -344.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in TORM by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.