TradeStars (TSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152,867.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $152,867.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

