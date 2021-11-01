Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,182,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,825.0 days.

TNLIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Monday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

