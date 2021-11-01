Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.050-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TT opened at $180.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

