TransAlta (TSE:TA) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA opened at C$13.88 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.