Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $203,878.24 and approximately $470.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.