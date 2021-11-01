Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76. 168,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,296,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

