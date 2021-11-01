Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $74,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $58,833,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

