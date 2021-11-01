Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
