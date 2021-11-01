Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

