Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TMICY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $56.80 on Monday. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $426.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

