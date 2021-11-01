Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $0.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TREVF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,797. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

