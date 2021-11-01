Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $106.40 on Monday. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Trex worth $42,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

