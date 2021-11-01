Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $24.19 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

