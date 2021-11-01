Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.