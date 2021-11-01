TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TNET opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

