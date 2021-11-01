TriumphX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,636.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $87,636.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

