TrueChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $1.43 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00333041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00224133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

