TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $351.39 million and $20.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

