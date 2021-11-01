Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

