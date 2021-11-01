Truist Securities Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $613.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $556.00 to $613.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.50.

MPWR stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

