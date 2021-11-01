Truist Securities Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $90.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.
Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,934. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
