Truist Securities Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $90.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,934. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

