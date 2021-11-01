Truist Securities Raises Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $180.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

