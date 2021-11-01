Truist Securities Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.57.

WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

