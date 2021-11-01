Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,350 shares of company stock worth $3,494,832. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trupanion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Trupanion worth $60,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

