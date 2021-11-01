Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the September 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

