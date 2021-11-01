Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

