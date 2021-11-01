Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.82 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

