Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 9,562 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

