Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,308 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.