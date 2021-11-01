Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 58,209 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,209 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

