Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE TPC opened at $13.62 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $695.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.