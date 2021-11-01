Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,238,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,790,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.